Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WNARF shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Western Areas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Western Areas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

WNARF stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. Western Areas has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43.

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

