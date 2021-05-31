Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 240.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.23.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $19.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 3.94. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $22.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.91% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

