Wilder World Price Down 16.1% Over Last Week (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and $624,574.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wilder World has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00082877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00019582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.99 or 0.01011955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.15 or 0.09477330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00091063 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,225,676 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars.

