Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.1% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,680,000 after buying an additional 692,267 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $169.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

