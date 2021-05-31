Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) will announce $2.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Wipro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the lowest is $2.24 billion. Wipro reported sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wipro will report full-year sales of $9.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.32 billion to $10.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.34 billion to $11.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wipro.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 17.42%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WIT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nomura raised Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

NYSE:WIT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.93. 1,287,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,774. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Wipro has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $7.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,944,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,088,000 after buying an additional 4,168,869 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,382,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,182,000 after buying an additional 1,518,939 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,148,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,982,000 after buying an additional 2,384,291 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,816,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after buying an additional 811,641 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,741,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,789,000 after buying an additional 125,752 shares during the period. 2.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wipro (WIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.