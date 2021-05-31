World Asset Management Inc Buys 713 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,690 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 330.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $152.19 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.39 and a 200-day moving average of $135.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Truist lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

