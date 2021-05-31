World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $170.00 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.79 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.