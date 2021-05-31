World Asset Management Inc Has $713,000 Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 406,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 79,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $742,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BKR opened at $24.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKR. COKER & PALMER raised Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.69.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

