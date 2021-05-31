World Asset Management Inc Has $726,000 Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ball were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 358.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $82.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.97. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLL. Longbow Research began coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

