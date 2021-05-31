World Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,348 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 14,015 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,610,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after buying an additional 1,357,400 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $29.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.33. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

