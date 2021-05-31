World Asset Management Inc Sells 303 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after purchasing an additional 194,314 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 446,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,228,000 after purchasing an additional 125,212 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,269,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $333.96 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.39 and a 52 week high of $354.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.07.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

