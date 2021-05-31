World Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,035. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Shares of AME opened at $135.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.84 and a 200 day moving average of $123.58. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.53 and a 52-week high of $139.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

