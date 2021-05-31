World Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,818,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,001,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $18.28 on Monday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

