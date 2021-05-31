Wrapmanager Inc. Has $620,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. owned about 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter.

BSJP opened at $24.61 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.47.

