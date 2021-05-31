Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases New Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.7% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 109,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

VRRM opened at $14.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -118.74 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.73.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRRM. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,194 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,647.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.