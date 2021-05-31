Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 1,259 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Monro by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Monro by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monro by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Monro by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Monro by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $62.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.17. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 61.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s payout ratio is 77.19%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

