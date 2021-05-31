Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 1,599 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 433.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,563,000 after buying an additional 783,874 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 3,702.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,140,000 after buying an additional 418,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,182,000 after buying an additional 356,345 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $30,222,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 341,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after buying an additional 253,802 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMBA opened at $100.38 on Monday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $137.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -58.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.62.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $369,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total transaction of $929,445.57. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,590.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

