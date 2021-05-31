Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 3,876 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRS opened at $47.92 on Monday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.24.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

