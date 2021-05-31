Xponance Inc. Decreases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 59.4% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $192.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.02. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $139.76 and a 52 week high of $204.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

McKesson announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.73, for a total value of $365,106.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,564.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,137 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,567 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.18.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

