Xponance Inc. Has $2.64 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,933,133,000 after purchasing an additional 163,870 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 424,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,115,000 after buying an additional 15,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $171,299,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,742,000 after acquiring an additional 79,472 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.76.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $329.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $360.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.43. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.87 and a 1-year high of $471.08. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.37, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.