Xponance Inc. Lowers Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 66,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,287,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,734,000 after buying an additional 27,253 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,487,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,776,963.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,250 shares of company stock worth $13,884,763 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZBRA opened at $497.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $493.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $244.32 and a 12-month high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

