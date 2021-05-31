Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 50,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $263.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.60 and a twelve month high of $275.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.91 and a 200 day moving average of $255.97.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.50.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,990,093 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

