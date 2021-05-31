Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $194.68 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.33%.

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

