Yarra Square Partners LP Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Yarra Square Partners LP trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 7.1% of Yarra Square Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Yarra Square Partners LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,223.07 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,398.20 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,316.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3,207.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

