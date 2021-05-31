Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will announce $13.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.72 billion. AbbVie posted sales of $10.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year sales of $55.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $55.86 billion to $56.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $59.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.71 billion to $61.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AbbVie.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.31.

ABBV opened at $113.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $118.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AbbVie (ABBV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.