Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Announce $1.55 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will announce $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. American Express posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 434.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

American Express stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,437,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,614. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $160.69. The company has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

