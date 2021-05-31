Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) to Post -$0.60 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) will announce ($0.60) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BeyondSpring’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.86). BeyondSpring reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BeyondSpring will report full-year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BeyondSpring.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BYSI shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of BYSI opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89. BeyondSpring has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BeyondSpring in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BeyondSpring (BYSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.