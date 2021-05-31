Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Equities analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will announce sales of $70,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $50,000.00. Cardiff Oncology posted sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year sales of $270,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220,000.00 to $310,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 5,512.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRDF. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Cardiff Oncology stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.40. 286,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,733. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.83. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

In related news, Director Rodney S. Markin bought 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,107.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Pace bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 452,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,156.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,325 shares of company stock worth $128,209 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 908.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 290,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 25,334 shares during the period. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,785,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 785,410 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

