Zacks: Analysts Anticipate M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will report $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. M.D.C. posted sales of $919.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year sales of $5.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $7.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover M.D.C..

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of MDC stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.95. The stock had a trading volume of 629,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,934. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.45. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $486,247.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $483,431.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,654. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 5.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 228,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,052,000 after buying an additional 540,599 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in M.D.C. by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at about $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M.D.C. (MDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.