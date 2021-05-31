Zacks: Analysts Expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Endava reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Endava.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Endava by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,441,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,353,000 after buying an additional 147,776 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Endava by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,424,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,316,000 after buying an additional 554,674 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,299,000 after buying an additional 38,899 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 952,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,676,000 after buying an additional 120,927 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endava by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,327,000 after buying an additional 258,392 shares during the period. 47.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Endava stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.58. 2,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,791. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $105.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.22.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endava (DAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.