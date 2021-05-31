Zacks: Analysts Expect InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) to Announce -$0.34 EPS

Brokerages expect InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.00). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover InMed Pharmaceuticals.

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17).

Several research firms have recently commented on INM. Zacks Investment Research lowered InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

INM opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INM. Creative Planning purchased a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.