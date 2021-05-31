Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Automatic Data Processing also reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $5.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $6.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

Shares of ADP opened at $196.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.01. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $198.35. The stock has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

