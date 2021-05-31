Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $262.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will report $262.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $272.10 million and the lowest is $252.10 million. BancorpSouth Bank reported sales of $261.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BXS shares. Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Shares of NYSE:BXS traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.58. The stock had a trading volume of 49,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,597. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 10.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $933,000. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

