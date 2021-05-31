Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to Post $2.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will report $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.88. Stanley Black & Decker posted earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $10.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $11.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $12.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.55.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $216.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $121.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.92. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

