Zacks: Brokerages Expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $421.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to announce $421.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AAR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $418.67 million and the highest is $424.20 million. AAR posted sales of $416.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAR will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AAR.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.89 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.26%. AAR’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

AIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AAR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,014,511.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 750,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,954,970.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $84,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 407,303 shares in the company, valued at $17,155,602.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,203 shares of company stock worth $1,677,462 over the last ninety days. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in AAR by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIR traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.75. 4,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,678. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.15 and a beta of 1.78. AAR has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $45.49.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAR (AIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.