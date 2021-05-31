Zacks: Brokerages Expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to Post $4.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will announce $4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.47 to $5.91. Capital One Financial posted earnings of ($1.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 374.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of $18.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.26 to $22.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.88 to $21.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capital One Financial.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,249 shares of company stock worth $21,048,631. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $160.78 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $162.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.