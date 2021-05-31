Zacks: Brokerages Expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.24. Grocery Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $42,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,992 shares of company stock valued at $12,097,902 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,372,000 after acquiring an additional 839,071 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,354,000 after buying an additional 675,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,701,000 after buying an additional 362,726 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,204,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,007,000 after buying an additional 1,987,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,621,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,589,000 after buying an additional 378,038 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.07. 550,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of -0.38.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

