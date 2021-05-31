Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.80 Million

Analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will post $269.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $274.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $262.11 million. Pegasystems posted sales of $227.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEGA shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.14. 358,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,952. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $89.32 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.91 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $695,573.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,414.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pegasystems by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

