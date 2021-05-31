Zacks: Brokerages Expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will report sales of $66.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.30 million and the lowest is $66.00 million. Radware reported sales of $58.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full year sales of $273.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $272.20 million to $274.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $298.20 million, with estimates ranging from $294.00 million to $302.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Radware had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,221,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 146,189 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Radware by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,186,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,095,000 after acquiring an additional 100,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Radware by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,913 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Radware by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,213,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,420,000 after acquiring an additional 64,300 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Radware by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,878,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,026,000 after acquiring an additional 63,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Radware stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 142,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,872. Radware has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

