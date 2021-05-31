Zacks: Brokerages Expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VSE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.62. VSE posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $164.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. VSE had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VSEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $47.57. 30,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,321. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in VSE in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in VSE in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in VSE by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in VSE by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in VSE by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

