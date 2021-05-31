Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) to Hold

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

APLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NYSE APLE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.87. 1,710,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $16.14.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,026,537 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,508 shares of company stock worth $568,087. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

