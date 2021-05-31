Zacks Investment Research Lowers BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

BPMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BP Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE BPMP opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.97, a quick ratio of 15.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. BP Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.93 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 66.77% and a net margin of 132.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 30.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

