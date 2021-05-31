Zacks Investment Research Lowers Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) to Hold

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harvard Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Harvard Bioscience stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.00. 215,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,208. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $279.70 million, a P/E ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $209,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 89,064 shares of company stock valued at $604,261 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 28.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 126,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

