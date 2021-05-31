Zacks Investment Research Lowers QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $6.19 on Friday. QuickLogic has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $70.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 111.00% and a negative return on equity of 70.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. 24.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

See Also: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.