Zacks Investment Research Lowers Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) to Sell

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VERB Technology Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), and verbLEARN (Learning Management System application). The Company has offices in California and Utah. “

Get Verb Technology alerts:

VERB stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $75.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.04. Verb Technology has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 192.76% and a negative net margin of 309.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verb Technology will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the first quarter worth $58,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verb Technology by 82.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 118,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 53,736 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the first quarter worth $819,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the first quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verb Technology (VERB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.