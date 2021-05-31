Zacks Investment Research Upgrades QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

Separately, Sberbank CIB upgraded shares of QIWI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ QIWI opened at $10.99 on Thursday. QIWI has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $20.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $689.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.67.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The credit services provider reported $33.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.63 by $2.37. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. QIWI had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 33.90%. Analysts predict that QIWI will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.22%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of QIWI by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 250,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of QIWI by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in QIWI by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in QIWI by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Dumac Inc. bought a new position in QIWI during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

QIWI Company Profile

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

