Zevin Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Zevin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 264,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 917.9% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 99,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 89,662 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.24. 2,540,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.69 and its 200-day moving average is $70.44.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

