Zymergen Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen’s (NASDAQ:ZY) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, June 1st. Zymergen had issued 16,130,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 22nd. The total size of the offering was $500,030,000 based on an initial share price of $31.00. During Zymergen’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ZY stock opened at $32.38 on Monday. Zymergen has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

