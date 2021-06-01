-$0.06 EPS Expected for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SailPoint Technologies.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAIL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total transaction of $87,793.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,322. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,657,795.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,442 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $74,000.

NYSE SAIL opened at $46.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -232.64 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.02. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

