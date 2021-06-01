$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.09. Osisko Gold Royalties reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Osisko Gold Royalties.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Osisko Gold Royalties’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.93.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,276. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 75.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth $740,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 183,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

